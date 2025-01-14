Nitish Kumar Reddy climbs Tirumala temple stairs on knees after returning from Australia tour (WATCH)

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a rising star of Team India, recently visited the sacred Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling a heartfelt vow he made earlier.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a rising star of Team India, recently visited the sacred Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, fulfilling a heartfelt vow he made earlier. The cricketer’s spiritual journey comes on the heels of his remarkable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored a century against Australia.

Reddy’s stunning knock featured 10 boundaries and a six, a milestone that not only underscored his exceptional skills but also earned him a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series in England. The young cricketer’s devotion was captured in a video shared on social media, where he was seen climbing the temple steps on his knees—a common act of reverence among devotees seeking divine blessings.

Tirumala, home to the renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple, sees millions of visitors each year, and Reddy’s visit coincided with a particularly busy day, with over 70,966 pilgrims offering their prayers. Among them, 15,681 devotees submitted offerings, contributing to the temple’s collections, which totaled Rs 2.95 crore.

The temple staff extended their hospitality to the cricketer and other devotees, ensuring they were provided with breakfast and milk during their visit. Reddy’s journey to the sacred site was not just a personal act of gratitude but also a source of pride for his fans, who view his blend of sportsmanship and spirituality as inspiring.

As Nitish Kumar Reddy prepares for the T20I series against England, he will aim to channel the positivity from this pilgrimage into his performance on the field. The Indian team faces crucial challenges ahead, including the much-anticipated Champions Trophy, where Reddy will look to make a lasting impact.

