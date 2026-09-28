The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued a tilting chemical tanker, MT Seagull 9, carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil and 23 crew members off the Paradip coast, averting a potential major disaster at sea through a swift operation.

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued a chemical tanker carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil and 23 crew members after it issued a distress call off Paradip coast in Odisha and was found in an unstable, tilting condition, the maritime security agency said.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said that ICGS Vishwast launched a “swift & decisive operation” after receiving the critical distress call from MT Seagull 9. “Averting a major disaster at sea! Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members,” the Coast Guard said. Averting a major disaster at sea! Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members. Braving high-risk conditions, the… pic.twitter.com/3F1h4d1Yid — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 28, 2026

Stabilisation Operation

The Coast Guard added its specialist Damage Control Team boarded the vessel while braving high-risk conditions and took several measures to stabilise the tilting tanker. “Braving high-risk conditions, the specialist Damage Control Team boarded the ship, deployed submersible pumps, de-flooded ballast tanks, and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilize the tilting vessel,” it said.

Support and Surveillance Measures

To strengthen pollution response measures and maintain continuous surveillance, an ICG Pollution Control Vessel and an Offshore Patrol Vessel were also diverted to the scene, the Coast Guard said.

The agency said an ICG Dornier aircraft was deployed for aerial surveillance and confirmed that the minor palm-oil sheen observed at sea had completely dissipated. “ICG Dornier aircraft confirmed the minor palm-oil sheen has completely dissipated,” it said.

Tanker Secured and Under Tow

Following the successful stabilisation operation, the tanker was placed under tow and is now being taken safely towards Paradip. “The ship is now safely under tow towards Paradip,” the Coast Guard said.

The Indian Coast Guard added that its units continue to maintain surveillance in the area as part of efforts to ensure maritime safety and protect the marine environment. “ICG units remain on active sentinel watch—ensuring safety & protecting our oceans 24/7,” it said.

(ANI)