Jharkhand Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari has announced a unique initiative to regularly visit Sadar Hospitals and provide the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) services to patients of district hospitals across Jharkhand, not as a minister, but as a physician. Dr. Ansari emphasised that this approach will enable him to gain a deeper understanding of the ground realities and interact directly with patients and medical staff. "I am a doctor first. I will keep visiting district hospitals and sit in the OPD as a physician. This will help me see real issues and ensure that solutions are implemented effectively," he said.

Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection at RIMS

The announcement was made by the Minister while he was conducting a surprise inspection at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The minister reviewed various departments, interacted with patients, and assessed the functioning of medical, diagnostic and support services. Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Dr. Ansari said he was "satisfied with the kind of services and systems being run at the hospital", adding that the state government is committed to further improving public healthcare in Jharkhand. He noted that RIMS serves thousands of patients daily and has made significant progress in infrastructure, emergency response, and patient facilities over the past few years.

Emphasis on Quality and Humane Service

The minister also emphasised that government hospitals must not only provide quality treatment but also ensure humane and efficient service. "Our responsibility is to make sure that every patient who walks into a government hospital receives proper care, timely treatment and dignity," he said.

Review of Hospital Facilities

During the visit, Dr. Ansari inspected the emergency ward, medicine department, diagnostic facilities, pharmacy, and sanitation arrangements. He instructed hospital authorities to maintain strict hygiene, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and strengthen patient grievance mechanisms.

Government's Commitment to Healthcare Modernisation

The Health Minister reiterated the government's commitment to modernising state-run hospitals, filling vacant medical posts, and expanding specialised services. He said continuous monitoring, accountability, and on-ground presence will remain key priorities for the Health Department. (ANI)