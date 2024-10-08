Jharkhand Election Promise Clash: BJP's Gogo Didi Scheme vs JMM's Maiya Yojana

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections draw near, a race has begun between the ruling party and the opposition to offer financial benefits to women. Learn about this political battle between CM Hemant Soren's 'Maiya Yojana' and BJP's 'Gogo Didi Yojana'.

Ranchi. As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, a race has begun between the ruling party and the opposition to offer financial benefits to women. Challenging Chief Minister Hemant Soren's 'Maiya Yojana', which provides women with a monthly honorarium of Rs 1000, the BJP has announced the 'Gogo Didi Yojana'. Under this scheme, the BJP has promised to provide women with Rs 2100 per month if their government is formed.

The Race to Woo Women Voters

BJP workers are already getting women to fill out forms so that they can avail the benefits of the 'Gogo Didi Yojana'. The JMM has objected to this, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts in the state to file FIRs against those filling out forms by BJP workers.

JMM: BJP Flouting Election Commission Orders

Earlier, the JMM, while posting on the social media platform X, raised questions against the BJP as well as the Election Commission. The post stated that the BJP is continuously flouting the rules of the Election Commission, and the Election Commission is sleeping. Does the BJP have special exemption to break the rules? It also took a dig that even after so much exemption, the BJP could only get 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Election Commission's Rule

According to the Election Commission, it is illegal for any political party to collect forms for any incentive scheme before the elections. The JMM alleges that the BJP is violating this rule, and the Election Commission remains inactive. In contrast, the BJP termed the JMM's reaction as 'frustration' and said that their campaign to fill out forms would continue.

BJP's Counterattack

State BJP President Babulal Marandi termed the Chief Minister's decision as unconstitutional and said that Hemant Soren is scared of the growing public support. He claimed that the BJP is taking concrete steps to empower women through the 'Gogo Didi Yojana', and the JMM's efforts to obstruct this scheme will have no effect.

Political Rhetoric on Legal Action

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP leaders over the instructions to register FIRs against BJP workers. The BJP has made it clear that they will not back down from their mission, no matter how much legal action is taken.

