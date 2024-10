Jharkhand Election 2024: BJP releases first list of candidates

Jharkhand BJP released first list: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The first list announces 66 candidates. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who left Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to join BJP, has been nominated from Saraikela.



Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi will contest from Dhanwar, while Geeta Balmuchu has been nominated from Chaibasa. Geeta Koda, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, has been nominated from Jagannathpur, and Meera Munda from Potka. Sita Soren has been nominated from Jamtara.

Latest Videos