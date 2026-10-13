Neha Bora, the national president of the All India Students' Association, gained widespread prominence following her detention during recent Delhi protests demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Bora studied at Delhi University and JNU.

Neha Bora has become one of the most talked-about student leaders in India after her role in recent protests in Delhi brought her into the national spotlight. The 29-year-old activist, whose speeches and videos have spread widely online, has also sparked a surge in Google searches about her personal background, education and political journey.

Bora, the national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA), was among the activists detained during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities. The Election Commission has denied allegations of favouring any political group.

Her emergence as a prominent face of the protests has prompted many people to look beyond the headlines and find out who she is, where she comes from and how she entered student politics.

Neha Bora's Age, Hometown And Educational Background

Bora is 29 and hails from Khatima in Uttarakhand. Her childhood involved moving between different cities because her father served in the Indian Army. She attended school in Siliguri, West Bengal, before moving to Delhi for higher education.

She studied Sociology at Hindu College, University of Delhi, and later pursued postgraduate studies at Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi. She is also associated with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she has pursued doctoral research in Theatre and Performance Studies.

Her background in theatre has influenced the way she approaches activism, helping her connect personal experiences with wider social and political concerns.

How Neha Bora Became A Prominent Student Leader

Bora traces her political involvement to theatre and the student-led protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 and 2020. Over time, she became involved with AISA and rose to become its national president.

Her public profile has grown through demonstrations addressing education-related concerns, alleged examination irregularities, unemployment and questions of government accountability. Her speeches in Hindi and English have attracted attention for linking student grievances with broader issues of inequality and constitutional rights.

During the recent Delhi protests, she used social media to communicate with supporters after police prevented demonstrators from reaching designated protest locations. Following her detention, she said in a video posted online: "I am in detention. The movement is not."

The remark captured the determination of protesters to continue their demonstrations even when organisers were detained. As her profile continues to grow, Bora has become a prominent figure in India's student activism and a subject of widespread public curiosity.