Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CBI investigation into the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, following allegations of harassment by local land mafias and police negligence, sparking political demands for an impartial probe.

CBI to Investigate Nisha Bhagat Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat. "The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued," Soren said on X on Tuesday.

Nisha Bhagat's death, allegedly due to suicide, had sparked a row against the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand as the BJP and several activists demanded a CBI probe. She died on November 6, following a social media broadcast, viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress and openly named local land mafias, government officials, and police inaction for driving her to extreme despair.

Police Response and Investigation Status

The police confirmed registering an Unnatural Death (UD) case, conducting an FSL scientific sweep, and subjecting the body to a medical board post-mortem at RIMS. While acknowledging that the deceased activist accused the Pithoria SHO of ignoring prior written complaints, the police administration maintained that all allegations are being actively probed before assigning formal culpability.

Gaurav Goswami, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Ranchi, had stated, "We are looking into every point you have raised; however, it would be inappropriate to comment on any specific detail before the investigation is complete. Once the investigation concludes, all findings will be shared with you. Regarding the allegation she made against a police officer—specifically the officer in charge of the Pithoria police station—claiming that there was no positive response despite multiple complaints: as I stated, everything is part of the ongoing investigation. Once the inquiry is complete, all details will be shared with you."

Political Reactions and Demands

Leaders from across the party lines expressed condolences. The BJP targeted the JMM-led government in the state as it called for a CBI investigation. On November 7, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded a CBI investigation, describing Nisha Bhagat as a fearless voice who fought for the protection of tribal land, culture and the safety of women.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren, Singh alleged that a fearless voice had been silenced. “Today, Rahul Gandhi speaks loudly about the tribal community: the (Jharkhand) government led by Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren has effectively silenced a fearless voice. I demand that this case should be referred to the CBI for an impartial investigation; an unbiased probe is essential,” he said.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth had also called for immediate arrests of administrative personnel named by the victim and framed the suicide as a direct failure of law and order and digital monitoring capabilities of state agencies like the CID. He also demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

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