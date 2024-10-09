Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren honors students, distributes appointment letters at education event

Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to newly appointed teachers and honored meritorious students. The foundation stone for three new schools, modeled after Netarhat Vidyalaya, was also laid.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to young individuals and honored talented students. Schools with a distinct identity in providing excellent education were recognized, and the foundation stone for three new schools, modeled after Netarhat Vidyalaya, was laid. Chief Minister Hemant Soren once again set an example in the field of education by giving several gifts simultaneously at a function organized by the School Education and Literacy Department at the Jharkhand Ministry.

Chief Minister boosted the morale of talented students

The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 76 newly appointed personnel at the function. These included 35 Law Executives, 4 Executive Engineers, 21 Assistant Engineers, and 10 School Managers in the Jharkhand Education Project Council, and 6 in Jharkhand Bhawan New Delhi, Cabinet Secretariat, and Monitoring Department. He congratulated them for becoming an integral part of the government. At the same time, he reiterated his resolve to develop Jharkhand as a center of excellence in education by laying the foundation stone online for school buildings in Khuntpani, Chaibasa, Nawadih, Bokaro, and Masalia, Dumka, on the lines of Netarhat Residential School. The ceremony became even more special when the Chief Minister honored 60 schools that secured the first position in school accreditation, toppers of JAC, CBSE, ICSE in the year 2023 and 2024 in 10th and 12th board examinations, and Jharkhand Olympiad - 2023, boosting their morale, enthusiasm, and wished them a bright future.

You are becoming the wheel of all-round development of the state

The Chief Minister told the candidates who received the appointment letters that from today you are joining as an integral part of the government. You are becoming the wheel of all-round development of the state. I am confident that you will play an important role in giving a better direction to the state through your work.

This is not an award but an incentive amount

While honoring the meritorious students, the Chief Minister said that you are not getting an award today but an incentive amount so that you can get a good education. Earlier its scope was very limited. But, now apart from JAC, toppers of all other boards are also being included and rewarded. The objective of the government is to give a new direction to the education of its meritorious students.

Jharkhand should be recognized not only for its mineral wealth but also for its talent

The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand is generally known for its mineral resources. But, we are working with the aim that Jharkhand should have a distinct identity as a state rich in talent, be it education, sports, or any other field. The government is committed to the empowerment of education.

Government will soon take a policy decision on expanding the scope of the Overseas Scholarship Scheme

The Chief Minister said that under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme, the government is giving an opportunity to the students here to get higher education abroad. At present, the number of students under this scheme is limited. But, in view of the demand of the students, the government will soon take a policy decision to expand the scope of this scheme so that more and more students can get its benefit.

On this occasion, Minister Shri Rameshwar Oraon, Minister Shri Badyanath Ram, Chief Secretary Shri L Khiangte, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Shri Uma Shankar Singh, and SPD, Jharkhand Education Project Council, Shri Shashi Ranjan were present.

Latest Videos