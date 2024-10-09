Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren honors students, distributes appointment letters at education event

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to newly appointed teachers and honored meritorious students. The foundation stone for three new schools, modeled after Netarhat Vidyalaya, was also laid.

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren honors students, distributes appointment letters at education event AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to young individuals and honored talented students. Schools with a distinct identity in providing excellent education were recognized, and the foundation stone for three new schools, modeled after Netarhat Vidyalaya, was laid. Chief Minister Hemant Soren once again set an example in the field of education by giving several gifts simultaneously at a function organized by the School Education and Literacy Department at the Jharkhand Ministry.

    Chief Minister boosted the morale of talented students

    The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 76 newly appointed personnel at the function. These included 35 Law Executives, 4 Executive Engineers, 21 Assistant Engineers, and 10 School Managers in the Jharkhand Education Project Council, and 6 in Jharkhand Bhawan New Delhi, Cabinet Secretariat, and Monitoring Department. He congratulated them for becoming an integral part of the government. At the same time, he reiterated his resolve to develop Jharkhand as a center of excellence in education by laying the foundation stone online for school buildings in Khuntpani, Chaibasa, Nawadih, Bokaro, and Masalia, Dumka, on the lines of Netarhat Residential School. The ceremony became even more special when the Chief Minister honored 60 schools that secured the first position in school accreditation, toppers of JAC, CBSE, ICSE in the year 2023 and 2024 in 10th and 12th board examinations, and Jharkhand Olympiad - 2023, boosting their morale, enthusiasm, and wished them a bright future.

    You are becoming the wheel of all-round development of the state

    The Chief Minister told the candidates who received the appointment letters that from today you are joining as an integral part of the government. You are becoming the wheel of all-round development of the state. I am confident that you will play an important role in giving a better direction to the state through your work.

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren honors students, distributes appointment letters at education event AJR

    This is not an award but an incentive amount

    While honoring the meritorious students, the Chief Minister said that you are not getting an award today but an incentive amount so that you can get a good education. Earlier its scope was very limited. But, now apart from JAC, toppers of all other boards are also being included and rewarded. The objective of the government is to give a new direction to the education of its meritorious students.

    Jharkhand should be recognized not only for its mineral wealth but also for its talent

    The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand is generally known for its mineral resources. But, we are working with the aim that Jharkhand should have a distinct identity as a state rich in talent, be it education, sports, or any other field. The government is committed to the empowerment of education.

    Government will soon take a policy decision on expanding the scope of the Overseas Scholarship Scheme

    The Chief Minister said that under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme, the government is giving an opportunity to the students here to get higher education abroad. At present, the number of students under this scheme is limited. But, in view of the demand of the students, the government will soon take a policy decision to expand the scope of this scheme so that more and more students can get its benefit.

    On this occasion, Minister Shri Rameshwar Oraon, Minister Shri Badyanath Ram, Chief Secretary Shri L Khiangte, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Shri Uma Shankar Singh, and SPD, Jharkhand Education Project Council, Shri Shashi Ranjan were present.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH) snt

    Clashes erupt between TN police, Samsung workers amid protests for union recognition and higher wages (WATCH)

    Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped two former Chief Minister claims sexual assault victim vkp

    'Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped 2 ex-Chief Ministers': Sexual assault victim speaks out

    There is competition for CM post in Congress itself says former DCM KS Eshwarappa vkp

    'There is competition for CM post in Congress itself': Former K’taka DCM KS Eshwarappa

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway AJR

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway

    Recent Stories

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message snt

    RECORD ALERT! Nepali becomes youngest to summit all 14 of world's 8,000-metre peaks; sends inspiring message

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive RBA

    How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians check brands price more gcw

    Luxury Collection: The 5 MOST expensive cars owned by Indians

    Did You Know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy? NTI

    Did you know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon