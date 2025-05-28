Singapore: JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha slammed Pakistan for promoting terrorism and said that their entire system is based on it.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Singapore on Wednesday (local time), Jha said, “All the political parties are together. We are going to the world to tell the truth about Pakistan and its Army... Pakistan's entire system is based on terrorism, their way and their politics are like this only - to equip, to sponsor, to train them and then send them across the border.”

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Jha reiterated that India's target was to eliminate terrorists who are trained, financed, and have a launch pad on the Pakistan side.

"Our target was to eliminate terrorists who are trained, financed, and have a launch pad on Pakistan side. Accordingly, 9 terrorist infrastructure were hit, demolished with precision. This operation started at night so that no civilian is targeted. No civilian was hurt, no military infrastructure was targeted on 7th May when this Operation Sindoor started," he said.

Meanwhile, Members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore voiced strong support for India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Vaishali Bhatt, a member of the Indian diaspora, recalled being in Pahalgam just before the April 22 terror attack. “... I was in Pahalgam when the attack happened. I went there with my husband for a vacation and we had a good time. On 20 April, 48 hours before the attack, we were in Baisaran... We were getting to know the news in bits and pieces, but the gravity of the situation was unknown... We are very happy that our government retaliated in this way through Operation Sindoor. It was much needed. Now we are giving a message that whoever promotes, propagates, or supports terrorism, we are at war with them...”

Another diaspora member, Akanksha, said, "The coming of this delegation is very important because we are able to keep our side of the story before the world. India had the right to retaliate and it was much needed...", after attending the interaction.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.