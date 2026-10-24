JD(U) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and former MLA Neelam Devi for six years citing anti-party activities, including campaigning against party candidates and using derogatory language towards the party's top leadership.

JD(U) Expels Anant Kumar Singh and Neelam Devi

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled the husband-wife duo of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and former MLA Neelam Devi from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The party also revoked their primary memberships and recommended the cancellation of Singh's membership in the Bihar Legislative Assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

According to an office order issued by Bihar JDU State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Anant Singh's primary membership was cancelled with immediate effect over his alleged disregard for party directives, use of inappropriate and derogatory language against the party's top leadership, and actions against the party's candidate during the recently concluded Legislative Council elections. The order stated that Singh had campaigned for a candidate from another party during the elections, prompting the party to take disciplinary action against him.

Reasons for Disciplinary Action

"Due to his persistent disregard for party directives over the past few days, the use of inappropriate and derogatory language toward the top leadership, and his actions against the party’s candidate, including campaigning for a candidate from another party, during the recently concluded Legislative Council elections, the primary membership of Anant Kumar Singh, MLA (Mokama), is hereby cancelled with immediate effect," the order read.

It further stated, "Furthermore, he is expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for a period of six (6) years. Additionally, the party recommends that the Hon’ble Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly cancel his membership as an MLA without delay, in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India."

In a simultaneous decision, the party also cancelled the primary membership of Neelam Devi, wife of Anant Singh and a former MLA, citing her involvement in anti-party activities. She has also been expelled from the party for six years.

"Simultaneously, the primary membership of Neelam Devi, former MLA, is also cancelled due to her involvement in anti-party activities, and she is likewise expelled from the party for a period of six years," the order stated.

Controversies and Legal Background

Earlier last week, a major political controversy erupted in Bihar following reported remarks by Anant Singh claiming that he had got "nine people murdered," triggering a sharp offensive from the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), even as the MLA and his party asserted that the statement stands refuted. Breaking his silence over the controversy, Singh briefly dismissed the claims, stating, "...The statement has already been refuted."

Addressing the brewing row, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha maintained that the party had taken note of the matter while downplaying its electoral impact. Meanwhile, the Patna High Court in March granted bail to Singh in connection with the murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Singh was arrested before the polling began in the Bihar Assembly election last year, along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. (ANI)