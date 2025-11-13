Indian-American author Jay Patel launched his debut book, 'Barrister Mr. Patel', at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival 2025. The book, co-authored by Abhishek Dudhaiya, marks Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary and details his early life.

Tribute to Sardar Patel: 'Barrister Mr. Patel' Book Launch

Indian-American author and investor Jay Patel launched his debut book, "Barrister Mr. Patel", to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's Iron Man and the architect of national unity, at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival 2025 being held at Sabarmati Riverfront from November 13 to 23.

The book, co-authored by filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya, offers an inspiring account of Sardar Patel's early years as a barrister and his transformation into one of India's greatest nation-builders. Following two years of extensive research, including archival exploration and field visits to London, Jay Patel presents a detailed narrative capturing Patel's journey from the courtroom to the heart of India's freedom movement. The book highlights his timeless values of integrity, unity, and selfless service, aiming to reconnect both the Indian diaspora and international readers with his enduring legacy.

"This book is my heartfelt tribute to the Iron Man of India... Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life reminds us that courage and conviction can shape the destiny of a nation. My goal is to inspire a new generation to understand and respect his legacy," Patel said. Patel further shared that "Barrister Mr Patel" will be placed in major universities across the United States, alongside works that honour global icons such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela, and now Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, extending his vision of unity and integrity to the global stage.

Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 Highlights

Meanwhile, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and National Book Trust India, this festival has organised a free Children's Film Festival, in which approximately 4 to 7 international award-winning films will be screened every evening from 5.30 to 7.30 pm.

Cultural and Literary Events

Cultural programmes have also been organised during the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025, with a grand cultural programme starting at 5.30 pm every day. Kirtidan Gadhvi's folk orchestra, Gujarati poetry-music with Ankit Trivedi, a poetic music performance on Hindi film songs with the Sandeep Christian Orchestra, a grand mushairo with poets, as well as Shaurya Samvad with Lieutenant General (Retd) KJS Dhillon and IPS (Retd) K Vijaykumar.

Interactive Sessions and Opportunities

In addition, college students will get the opportunity to meet eminent personalities like renowned Acharya Prashant, Gurcharan Das, Nitin Sethi, and Kulpreet Yadav. Live sessions will be held on AI, crime journalism, and the Gandhi-Mandela legacy. Apart from this, there will be opportunities for internships and content writing on the spot with publishers. (ANI)