Discover the educational journey of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Learn about his degrees from Cambridge University and Inner Temple, London, and how this highly educated barrister became India's first Prime Minister.

Jawaharlal Nehru Education: Every year, November 14th is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country. This day is dedicated to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his deep affection for children. Everyone lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. But did you know that the children's Chacha Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, was not only a skilled politician but also a highly educated and scholarly person? Find out how educated Pandit Nehru was, which schools and colleges he studied at, and what degrees he obtained.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pandit Nehru's Birth and Family Background

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj (Allahabad). His family was a prestigious and educated family of that time. His father, Motilal Nehru, was a famous lawyer and a prominent leader of the Congress, while his mother, Swaruprani Nehru, was also well-read and cultured. The home environment was completely filled with education and culture.

Pandit Nehru's Early Education at Home

Pandit Nehru's early education did not start in a school but at home. His private tutors taught him subjects like science, history, and literature. From childhood, he had a deep interest in knowledge and was always eager to learn new things.

Which College Did Jawaharlal Nehru Graduate From?

For higher education, Nehru was sent to England at a young age. He first studied at renowned institutions like Harrow School. In these schools, he gained a deep experience of modern education and ideology. After this, he obtained an honors degree in Natural Science from Trinity College, Cambridge University. Pandit Nehru was very sharp in his studies and had a deep interest in history and politics along with science.

Where Did Pandit Nehru Get His Law Degree?

After graduation, Pandit Nehru studied law at the Inner Temple in London. It was from here that he received the title of Barrister. In total, he lived in England for about 7 years, where he developed a deep understanding of Western education and culture.

Jawaharlal Nehru's Career as a Barrister and India's First Prime Minister

After becoming a barrister, Nehru returned to India in 1912 and practiced law for some time. But his heart was not in the courtroom but in serving the country. After meeting Mahatma Gandhi, his life changed completely, and he jumped into the freedom struggle. He later became the first Prime Minister of independent India and moved the country forward with modern thinking.

Important Facts About Jawaharlal Nehru

Name Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth November 14, 1889, Prayagraj Early Education At home with private tutors Higher Education Harrow and Eton (England) Graduation Cambridge University (Honors in Natural Science) Law Studies Inner Temple, London Achievement First Prime Minister of India

Why is Children's Day Celebrated?

Pandit Nehru loved children very much. He always used to say, "Today's children are the future of India." After his death, the tradition of celebrating November 14 as Children's Day began to commemorate his love and thoughts for children.