    Japan airlines expands Bengaluru-Tokyo to 5 weekly flights

    Japan Airlines will increase its Tokyo-Bengaluru flights from three to five per week starting in late October, responding to rising passenger demand. The move underscores Kempegowda International Airport's growing role as a key international gateway, strengthening connectivity between India and Japan.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Japan Airlines (JAL) is set to increase its flight frequency between Tokyo and Bengaluru. Starting from the last week of October, the airline will operate five flights per week on this route, up from the current three flights per week. This expansion is in response to the growing demand from passengers travelling between the two cities.

    Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has seen a marked increase in the number of travellers on the Tokyo-Bengaluru route. In 2022, 23,532 passengers travelled on this route, and that number surged to 62,959 in 2023, highlighting the growing popularity and importance of this connection.

    Bengaluru’s new airport likely to be constructed near Ramanagara

    BIAL's Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Satyaki Raghunath, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, noting that it further cements Kempegowda International Airport's status as a crucial international gateway for South and Central India. The decision by Japan Airlines to boost its operations in Bengaluru reflects the strategic importance of the airport in facilitating international travel and commerce.

    This increase in flight frequency is expected to provide passengers with more flexibility and options for travel between the two bustling cities, enhancing connectivity and further strengthening the ties between India and Japan.

