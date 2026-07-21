Delhi Police has launched a major investigation after a protest at Jantar Mantar turned violent, injuring over 100 personnel. An SIT is reviewing 250+ videos to find culprits, with multiple FIRs filed for rioting and conspiracy.

Police Launch Major Probe After Jantar Mantar Violence

Intensifying the crackdown following widespread violence near Jantar Mantar that left Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kumar Mishra and over 100 other policemen injured, Delhi Police announced on Tuesday that comprehensive electronic surveillance and multi-agency investigations are currently underway. The DCP detailed the injuries sustained by police officials as they attempted to ensure law and order. "Around 115 to 120 police personnel have sustained injuries. Several senior officers were hurt, and I also sustained an injury to my hand. The investigation is underway, and an FIR is being registered. Further legal action will follow based on the investigation. We are currently investigating the aspect; it wouldn't be appropriate to disclose details right now," the DCP said.

DCP Mishra emphasised that law enforcement agencies are closely reviewing all digital evidence related to the demonstrations. "Multiple FIRs have been registered after the protest. More FIRs wil be registered. Over 100 CCTV cameras installed at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas numbering monitored. An SIT is already investigating the case under close observation of senior officers. Social media accounts are also being monitored," he said.

Multiple FIRs Registered

The Delhi Police has registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved. According to police sources, the FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act). One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session. Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property.

Legal Sections Invoked

The FIR registered at the Parliament Street police station invokes various sections of the BNS, including Section 223(b), pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant or obstruction of government work; Section 221, concerning obstruction or influencing a public servant in the discharge of public functions; and Section 132, related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty. The FIR also invokes Section 25(1AB) of the Arms Act and Section 3 of the PDPP Act, relating to damage, vandalism or destruction of public property. According to police sources, more cases could be registered as efforts are underway to identify those involved through video footage. According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Police said more FIRs could be registered in connection with the incidents, adding that efforts are currently underway to identify the accused using video footage.

Investigation Focuses on Digital Evidence

The Delhi Police investigation is now primarily based on video footage. Sources said the Delhi Police has more than 250 videos, including mobile phone clips, CCTV footage, drone footage, and police body camera footage. Based on these videos, the Delhi Police is identifying the miscreants involved in the protest. The investigation will also focus on determining whether any of the miscreants have a prior criminal record. The police will also investigate whether those involved in Monday's violence had reached Jantar Mantar as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The police are also investigating whether the individuals who engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and attacks on police vehicles and personnel during the CJP's Parliament march on March 20 were carrying out the violence in an organised manner. The police probe also includes whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were created to mobilise people before the violence occurred in New Delhi.

On Monday, the police released footage showing stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youth was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to them. The CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent. (ANI)