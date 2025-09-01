At CM Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan, a Kanpur child named Mayra secured school admission after her family’s appeal. Similar interventions earlier helped Moradabad's Vachi and Gorakhpur's Pankhuri, highlighting CM's simplicity and responsiveness.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again extended a helping hand to a child seeking educational support during his ‘Janata Darshan’. On Monday, little Mayra from Kanpur, accompanied by her mother Neha, requested the Chief Minister’s help for school admission. Warmly interacting with her, CM Yogi asked about her dreams. When Mayra replied she wished to become a doctor, the CM smiled, gave her a chocolate, and directed officials to ensure her admission without delay.

Scroll to load tweet…

This follows similar interventions by the Chief Minister in recent months. In June, Moradabad’s Vachi secured admission to a reputed school within three hours of her appeal at ‘Janata Darshan’, under the RTE quota. Similarly, in July, Pankhuri from Gorakhpur, struggling with fees due to financial constraints, was assured support by the CM, after which her school waived her fees, allowing her to continue her education.

Mayra’s family expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s simplicity and sensitivity. Her mother, Neha, said, “The Chief Minister patiently listened to us and assured my daughter’s admission.”

Hashtag #ChiefMinisterYogiAdityanath #publicdarshan #HappyUttarPradesh #Mayra #वाची #PankhuriTripathi