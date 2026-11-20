Jamnagar is modernizing its urban landscape through new flyovers, electric bus services, advanced sewage management, and smart technology to improve safety and connectivity, guided by a 25-year master plan for sustainable growth.

Jamnagar Transforms Urban Landscape With Infrastructure Upgrades

Jamnagar is witnessing a steady transformation in its urban infrastructure, with improved connectivity, modern public transport and technology-driven civic services enhancing the quality of life for residents. Electric buses, new roads, flyovers and dedicated charging stations are strengthening the city’s transport network while making daily commuting more convenient and accessible.

Deepesh Kedia, Municipal Commissioner, Jamnagar, said that the development of flyovers at major railway crossing points has significantly reduced traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters. He added that projects are also being planned at the remaining locations to further improve connectivity and ensure smoother movement of traffic.

The city is also strengthening its civic infrastructure through improved waste management, modern sewage treatment facilities, smart water supply systems and underground sewerage networks. These initiatives are aimed at improving sanitation and ensuring the efficient delivery of essential public services.

Residents have also welcomed the improvements in public transport. Leela Nanda, a resident of Jamnagar, said that the air-conditioned electric bus service offers comfortable and affordable travel, while cleanliness and helpful staff further improve the commuting experience.

Technology is playing an important role in strengthening public safety as well. CCTV cameras installed along major roads and important locations are connected to a central control room, enabling round-the-clock surveillance and real-time monitoring of traffic and other activities. Hiren Solanki, a resident, said that the surveillance network has helped address traffic-related issues and strengthened the city's overall safety arrangements.

Looking ahead, Jamnagar is focusing on planned urban expansion and long-term infrastructure development. Modern gardens, walking tracks and improved public amenities are creating better recreational spaces for residents. A 25-year master plan aims to support systematic urban growth, strengthen civic infrastructure and attract industrial investment, opening up new avenues for employment. With continued investment in infrastructure, technology and public services, Jamnagar is moving towards a more connected, sustainable and citizen-centric urban future.