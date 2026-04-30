Due to high passenger demand, the Vande Bharat Express on the Jammu-Srinagar route has been upgraded from an 8-coach to a 20-coach train. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the service expansion following infrastructure upgrades.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the commencement of a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express service on the Jammu-Srinagar route started due to strong passenger demand since the launch of the rail link inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initially operated with an 8-coach train from Katra, the service has now expanded after infrastructure upgrades at Jammu station and sustained full-capacity occupancy, prompting the introduction of a higher-capacity train configuration.

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20-Coach Vande Bharat Launched Amid High Demand

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said, 'Today the 20-coach Vande Bharat service from Jammu to Srinagar has commenced. A year ago, the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Jammu-Srinagar railway link. At that time, an 8-coach train service was started from Katra. During that period, work on the platforms in Jammu was ongoing. Now that the platforms are ready, the 8-coach train that was initiated is running at 100% capacity. Due to the high demand, a special 20-coach design was developed. Normally, an 8-coach train is upgraded to 16 coaches when full, and subsequently to 20 coaches."

Overwhelming Public Response

"To date, approximately 5.5 lakh passengers have travelled on the 8-coach Vande Bharat service, reflecting significant public enthusiasm. The Honourable Chief Minister also openly lauded the Vande Bharat and overall railway services, as well as the Prime Minister's vision. It is heartening to see that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have wholeheartedly embraced this initiative," he added.

Transforming Regional Economy and Culture

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how the new rail link is transforming the region by celebrating local flavours and revolutionising the transport of essential goods and fresh produce. He said, "On the journey from Jammu, passengers are served Dogri food to familiarise them with the local cuisine. Similarly, the train departing from Kashmir offers Kashmiri food. This railway line has brought about a major shift in cargo transport, making the movement of automobiles, two-wheelers, cement, steel, salt, and other goods much easier. Notably, about 2 crore kilograms of apples have already been transported by train from the Srinagar Valley to the rest of the country. Other produce, like cherries and dry fruits, has also benefited from this transportation link."

Future Expansion and Technological Upgrades

He also outlined a futuristic expansion of the Jammu-Kashmir rail network, focusing on high-tech signalling, border-town extensions to Uri and Poonch, and a firm commitment to preserving the region's iconic apple orchards "Moving forward, there is a strong focus on increasing the capacity of the Jammu-Srinagar railway line through various projects. This includes implementing automatic signalling, which allows more than one train to run in the same section, and constructing additional crossing stations, among other innovations. We are also focused on extending the railway line from Baramulla to Uri, which will greatly benefit the residents there. This work will be carried out with great care to ensure that apple orchards and the region's centuries-old natural beauty remain undisturbed. Additionally, a project to connect Poonch and Rajouri is underway, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) currently being prepared," he said.

He further stated, "This is a complex task given the terrain of the young Himalayan mountains, requiring a very careful approach. Furthermore, the Prime Minister has already approved the four-lining of the Delhi-Ambala section, which will significantly boost capacity. The doubling of the track from Jalandhar to Jammu has already been completed."

Officials Laud 'Proof of Progress'

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, flagged off the extended Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express. The train will enter regular service from 2nd May.

While being on board the first Vande Bharat train from Jammu to Srinagar, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Immediately after becoming Prime Minister, Modi Ji declared that he would bring those regions and states that had lagged behind the mainstream to a level of equality. In 12 years, what hadn't happened in 42 years was achieved. In 1972, the train reached Jammu for the first time, and then it took 42 years for it to reach Katra in 2014, just as PM Modi became Prime Minister. This is proof of the scale and speed with which this progress and development have occurred."

The train, which previously operated from Srinagar up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run all the way to Jammu Tawi, bringing the country's most modern train directly to J&K's largest city and railway hub.

Enhanced Security Measures

SSP Railways Kashmir, Waseem Qadri said, "The number of coaches have increased from 8 to 20. It has 2 EC (Executive Chair Car) and 18 CC (AC Chair Car) bogies. We have enhanced the security that was already in place. We have CCTV surveillance throughout tracks till Jammu, there are 3000 security cameras installed, drone surveillance is on, there are security guards posted on watch towers every 2kms covering the whole track, stations are covered by peripheral guards."

Meanwhile, Chief Area Manager, Northern Railway, Kapil Sharma, on the extended service of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express said, "I want to congratulate everyone. It is a big day not just for the people of Kashmir but for people all over India. The extension will benefit travellers planning to travel to different directions, it will also greatly facilitate the people of Kashmir... Tourism and agriculture are the main industries over here; however, since everything is interlinked, this extension will benefit all sectors..."

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on 6th June 2025, the train ran with 8 coaches. Since then, the train has consistently been running at full capacity, with an overwhelming response from passengers. The decision to augment the rake to 20 coaches is a direct response to that demand, more than doubling the train's seating capacity at a stroke, and significantly easing the pressure on reservations and waitlists, particularly during peak pilgrimage and tourist seasons.