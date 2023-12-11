J&K, Ladakh's integrity with Bharat stands reinforced: Amit Shah after SC's verdict on Article 370

Article 370 verdict: Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the decision to abolish Article 370. He further said, "We will continue to exert all our might for the region." Take a look at the post.

The Supreme Court's Constitution bench on Monday upheld the central government's decision to revoke Article 370 and divide the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. Reacting to the verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: "I welcome the Honorable Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the decision to abolish #Article370."

In another post, Amit Shah said, "The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism. The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced."

"Whether it is boosting the local economy with new incentives, building state-of-the-art educational infrastructure, or empowering the poor with welfare benefits, we will continue to exert all our might for the region," he added.

BJP National President JP Nadda took to X and said that the party welcomes the decision given by the Supreme Court. He wrote: “Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision taken to remove Articles 370 and 35A, its process and objective.”

The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. The Centre on August 5, 2019 abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the apex court verdict. The court in a majority judgment said the President's order to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status is constitutionally valid.

