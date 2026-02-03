Jammu and Kashmir's Taekwondo team showcased a stellar performance at the 2nd Federation Cup in Jaipur, securing 23 medals. This success, attributed to new sports infrastructure, also saw two young players selected for the Taekwondo India camp.

Jammu and Kashmir's rising sports landscape is beginning to show tangible results, fueled by recent budget allocations aimed at strengthening infrastructure and nurturing young talent. The Union Territory's investment in modern training facilities and grassroots programs is paying off, as athletes from the region are now making their mark on the national stage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taekwondo Team's Federation Cup Triumph

This was evident when the Taekwondo team of the Taekwondo Association of Jammu and Kashmir showcased exceptional performance at the 2nd Federation Cup in Jaipur, bringing home an impressive 23 medals, including 6 Gold and 9 Silver, against stiff national competition. A total of 65 players, including 18 young children, represented Jammu and Kashmir in the prestigious championship, demonstrating not only skill but also discipline and sportsmanship. Their performance highlighted the Union Territory's commitment to strengthening sports culture and providing athletes with the support and training they need to excel.

National Recognition for Young Talent

Adding to the achievement, two young players from Jammu and Kashmir were selected for the Taekwondo India camp, a significant milestone for grassroots talent from the region. This selection underscores the growing standards of coaching and dedication in Jammu & Kashmir, reflecting the hard work of both players and officials in the Taekwondo Association of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Proud Moment for the Union Territory

Officials, coaches, and sports enthusiasts across the Union Territory have hailed the performance as a proud moment for local athletes, emphasising how proper guidance, modern training facilities, and consistent encouragement are helping Jammu and Kashmir competitors shine at national platforms. The Federation Cup success is expected to inspire more youngsters to take up Taekwondo and other sports, strengthening the region's sports culture even further.

Voices from the Team

Mansha Bashir, Coach, said, "Recently, we participated in the Federation Cup with 65 children, including 18 from Jammu and Kashmir. The competition was tough, but my students competed with some of the best performers in the country, which makes me very proud."

Jannat Wani, Taekwondo Player, added, "I worked very hard and won a silver medal. The competition was intense, but the support from my coach and parents helped me a lot. This time I won silver, but next time my goal is to win gold."

The Taekwondo Association of Jammu and Kashmir expressed gratitude to coaches, parents, and supporters for their continuous encouragement and reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent, aiming for even greater success in future national and international competitions. (ANI)