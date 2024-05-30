J&K news: 15 dead, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims from Kurukshetra falls into gorge (WATCH)

The bus, which was transporting pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, rolled approximately 150 feet down into the gorge.

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying pilgrims from Haryana on Thursday (May 30) skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu district, resulting in the death of 15 people and injuring 15 others. Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajinder Singh Tara, confirmed the fatalities and injuries.

The accident took place at Tangli Morh in the Choki Chora belt of Jammu district. According to officials, the bus veered off the road and rolled approximately 150 feet down into the gorge. The vehicle was transporting pilgrims from Kurukshetra in Haryana to the revered Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Initial reports mistakenly indicated that the accident had taken place in the Rajouri district. However, it was later clarified that the tragedy occurred in the Choki Chora area of Jammu district.

Upon receiving news of the accident, a swift rescue operation was launched involving local police and residents. The injured passengers were immediately transported to nearby medical facilities, including Akhnoor Hospital and the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu, for urgent medical attention.

This incident has highlighted the precarious nature of travel on certain routes in the region, particularly those frequented by pilgrims and other travelers. The steep and winding roads in the hilly terrain of Jammu and Kashmir pose significant risks, especially under adverse weather conditions.

