Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Baramulla; Tremors felt across region

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the event in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir."

Tremors measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale were on Friday (July12) felt in India and Pakistan in the afternoon. Residents of Kashmir reported the seismic activity at approximately 12:26 pm. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, struck the Baramulla region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the event in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir."

Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, soon to be 1st; Mumbai and Kolkata among fastest growing



On July 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli region. The NCS reported that the tremors were felt around 7:14 am, with the earthquake originating at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter was located in Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli, as stated in a release by an official from the Nanded district administration. The quake's impact was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in the Marathwada region), and Washim (in the Vidarbha region).

Tragic landslide in Nepal: 6 Indians missing after bus plunges into river

In response, the Nanded district administration urged residents to remove stones placed on tin rooftops to add weight, as a precautionary measure against potential damage.

Earlier in March, the region experienced tremors with magnitudes of 4.5 and 3.6, with the epicenter at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli.

Latest Videos