    Tragic landslide in Nepal: 6 Indians missing after bus plunges into river

    The buses, identified as the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus with 24 passengers and the Ganpati Deluxe en route to Gaur with 41 passengers, disappeared near the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Kathmandu.

    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    At least six Indian nationals are among over 60 individuals feared missing in Nepal following a tragic incident where two buses were swept into the Trishuli River due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall early Friday (July 12) morning.

    The buses, identified as the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus with 24 passengers and the Ganpati Deluxe en route to Gaur with 41 passengers, disappeared near the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Kathmandu.

    The catastrophe took place around 3:30 am local time, according to officials. Khimananda Bhusal, a district official in Chitwan, indicated uncertainty in the exact number of passengers as additional individuals might have been picked up along the route.

    "The river is swollen, and there has been no sign of any survivors so far," Bhusal informed a news agency.

    Three passengers from the Ganpati Deluxe bus managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle before it was submerged by the river.

    Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed deep sorrow over the incident and promptly directed authorities to initiate urgent search and rescue operations.

