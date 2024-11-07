Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370 restoration banner, fist fight breaks out (WATCH)

A brawl erupted between BJP MLAs and marshals in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday after the Speaker ordered the eviction of opposition members who had stormed the well during their protest over the special status resolution.

At least three MLAs were escorted out by the marshals on the Speaker's orders, but the situation escalated when opposition members resisted. Amid the chaos, the Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, adjourned the session for the day.

The commotion began as soon as the Assembly convened, with BJP members protesting the resolution passed the previous day. While BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, was speaking on the resolution, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA from Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, jumped into the well, displaying a banner that read "Articles 370 and 35A be restored."

This provoked BJP members, who also jumped into the well, snatched the banner, and tore it into pieces. The Speaker adjourned the session for 15 minutes to quell the uproar.

Despite the adjournment, BJP members continued their protest when the House reconvened. The Speaker urged the opposition members to return to their seats, but the disruption persisted.

"You are LoP, we will hear you," the speaker told Sharma.

However, when the protest continued, the speaker said, "You are not above rules. See the rules. I am very closely watching activities of some members. Don't force me to do what I don't want to do".

Sharma, however, said, "I want the National Conference's drama of special status to end", which irked the treasury benches leading to protests.

As the uproar persisted, nearly all MLAs were on their feet. BJP members chanted slogans like "Balidaan huway jahan Mukherjee woh Kashmir hamara hai," while National Conference (NC) MLAs countered with "Jis Kashmir ko khoon say seencha, woh Kashmir hamara hai."

Amidst the chaos, the Speaker issued instructions that nothing should be recorded or reported. He then ordered the eviction of BJP members who had stormed the well, leading to a scuffle between the assembly marshals and the BJP MLAs.

"They deserve it, throw them out," the Speaker declared.

When BJP's lone woman MLA, Shagun Parihar, stood on a table, female marshals were summoned to handle the situation. As the BJP MLAs were forcibly removed, they clashed with the marshals.

Three BJP MLAs were escorted out of the House amidst loud thumping of tables from the treasury benches. While NC members raised slogans like "Jammu Kashmir ki awaaz kya, (Article) 370 aur kya," BJP MLAs responded with "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Minister Satish Sharma stood up, accusing the BJP of playing a "divide and rule" strategy. He emphasized that "Bharat Mata" belonged to all and condemned the BJP members for standing on the table with their shoes on, which had the Constitution of India on it. "They should be punished for it," Sharma added.

Despite his remarks, the turmoil in the House continued.

After the resolution was passed on Wednesday, the House was thrown into turmoil as BJP members staged a vociferous protest, leading to frequent disruptions in the proceedings. Eventually, the Speaker adjourned the session for the day.

The resolution, moved by Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, stated: "That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal."

The resolution urged the Government of India to engage in dialogue with the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir to restore the special status and constitutional guarantees, and to develop constitutional mechanisms for reinstating these provisions.

"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution added.

