    J&K Assembly elections 2024 LIVE updates: Voting underway in 24 constituencies; check details

    A total of 219 candidates are contesting in this phase, representing a wide range of political parties. The Congress-NC alliance has centered its campaign on the promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a key issue that also aligns with the manifesto of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 7:01 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    Voting for phase one of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is underway across 24 constituencies in seven districts of the union territory. Of these, 16 constituencies are in Kashmir, while the remaining eight are in the Jammu division. This marks the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the first such polls held in the region since 2014.

    A total of 219 candidates are contesting in this phase, representing a wide range of political parties. The Congress-NC alliance has centered its campaign on the promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a key issue that also aligns with the manifesto of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). These parties are hoping to garner support by appealing to voters' desire for a return to statehood.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has focused its campaign on reservations for OBC minorities and transforming the region into a tourist hotspot, as opposed to a "terrorism spot." The BJP's actions on security and development is aimed at further solidifying its base in the union territory.

    The elections are being held in three phases, with the second phase scheduled for September 25 and the final phase on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 8, and the results are expected to shape the future political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Check latest updates here:

    8:30 am - Iltija Mufti alleges National Conference workers bribed voters in south Kashmir

    During the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024, Srigufwara-Bijbehara candidate Iltija Mufti has made serious allegations against National Conference (NC) workers. Mufti claimed that NC party workers distributed money to voters in South Kashmir's Bijbehara and Sallar areas to influence the election outcome.

     

