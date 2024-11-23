Jalebis replace laddus for celebrations at BJP HQ amid election result anticipation | WATCH

Exit polls predict a win for BJP in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. While official results are pending, BJP headquarters are celebrating with Jalebis instead of the traditional Laddus, hinting at a confident outlook.

The counting of votes has begun, and the fate of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies will be unlocked in some time. Given the optimistic outlook provided by many pollsters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun planning for victory. When celebrating or spreading good news, Laddus are typically the center of attention in India. However, it was observed that new Jalebis are taking center stage at the BJP headquarters before the victory bugle.

Although several surveys indicated a good performance by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, the majority of exit polls before the counting have forecast a victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. With 41 seats in the 81-member legislature, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win Jharkhand, according to the majority of exit polls. While results are pending, the ruling alliance of the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is up against fierce competition.

Jharkhand Elections 2024 trends

As the counting of votes is underway in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led I.N.D.I.A bloc has crossed the majority mark of 41 seats in early trends. As per the latest trends, I.N.D.I.A block is leading on 42 seats, while BJP-led NDA is ahead on 30 seats. Meanwhile, others are leading on 2 seats. Others are in the lead on two seats in the meanwhile. A total of 1,211 candidates, including former chief minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela, chief minister Hemant Soren from Barhait, and his wife Kalpana from Gandey, will be determined by the results.

