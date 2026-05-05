A scooty caught fire near BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Authorities responded immediately, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, confirmed Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur.

A scooty caught fire near the BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. No injuries were reported.

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Police Launch Investigation

Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed that the fire broke out around 8 AM while the scooty was parked near the gate. "Our patrolling team was present at the time, and a scooty parked near the gate suddenly caught fire. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle belongs to a man who works in the area. We are in touch with the BSF and examining the incident from all angles," said Kaur.

The authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited as the cause of the fire remains unclear. (ANI)