The Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the deadline for citizen feedback on the JSJB 2.0 portal to November 30, 2026. This initiative aims to strengthen water conservation efforts and improve the maintenance of nationwide water structures.

Jal Shakti Ministry Extends JSJB 2.0 Citizen Feedback Until November 30, 2026

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the timeline for submitting Citizen Feedback on the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 Portal until November 30, 2026. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Citizen Feedback Portal was opened to the public on January 26, 2026, providing citizens across the country an opportunity to share their feedback on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and storage works reported under the JSJB 2.0 initiative.

The extension will enable citizens to continue providing feedback on the artificial recharge and storage structures created under the initiative. The second phase of JSJB has marked a significant milestone in advancing the nationwide water conservation movement envisioned by the Prime Minister on September 6, 2024, at Surat, Gujarat, with the objective of transforming water conservation into a true Jan Andolan through active public participation. As of May 31, 2026, more than 1.5 crore rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation and storage structures have been reported across the country under the initiative.

The Citizen Feedback mechanism on the JSJB 2.0 Portal seeks to further strengthen Jan Bhagidari by enabling citizens to provide feedback on the reported works. Through their valuable inputs, citizens can help identify maintenance requirements, monitor the functionality of structures and contribute to improving their long-term effectiveness. Feedback from citizens will also support the verification and assessment of assets reported under the initiative. Since recognition is provided to Districts, States/UTs and other stakeholders based on the number of artificial recharge and storage works completed under the initiative, citizen participation in feedback is particularly significant. The mechanism is expected to enhance the quality and credibility of reporting, promote transparency in implementation, and encourage Districts and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure proper maintenance and sustained functionality of the structures created. Citizens and stakeholders may submit their suggestions and feedback through the JSJB 2.0 Portal. Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to strengthen community ownership of water conservation structures and further advance the nationwide movement towards sustainable water management and water security.