    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today; India, Canada diplomatic row likely to be on agenda

    Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the recent India-Canada diplomatic row expected to be a key discussion point. The two leaders are expected to participate in a photo session prior to the meeting and are not anticipated to entertain questions from the media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, amid the diplomatic rumpus between India and Canada stirred over the killing of a Khalistani separatist. The most recent diplomatic crisis between two of America's allies, its longstanding ally Canada and India, is anticipated to be a major topic of discussion at the discussions, while officials from both sides are mum on the agenda.

    Thursday's meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will take place in the midst of current diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani rebel Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

    Blinken and Jaishankar met in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Friday, September 22. The two leaders are expected to participate in a photo session prior to the meeting and are not anticipated to entertain questions from the media.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Indian government of orchestrating the killing of the 45-year-old Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. India had officially labeled Nijjar a terrorist in 2020.
     

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 8:51 AM IST
