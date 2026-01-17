Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur condemned the attack on a revenue official in Kullu, demanding an attempted murder charge. The incident led to the Kanungo Association stopping work, with Thakur highlighting deteriorating law and order in the state.

BJP Leader Demands Attempted Murder Charge

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Saturday condemned the alleged attack on revenue officials in Kullu's Naggar and demanded that a case for attempted murder be filed against the accused, as the injuries were inflicted on the head of the alleged victims. Addressing reporters, Thakur stated that the representatives of the Kanungo Association have stopped work following the incident, underlining the deteriorating law and order in the state. "We certainly believe that the section for attempted murder should be applied. It should be applied because the injury was inflicted on the head...They were beaten with the wooden planks that were lying there, and after that, they ran away from there...I also met representatives of the state Kanungo Association. They are also saying that they have objections. They will also stop work. They have stopped work from today itself. So, it is a matter of great concern...All these incidents are happening under whose protection?... The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated..." he said.

Details of the Assault

Meanwhile, the case of assault came to light involving a team from the Revenue Department that had arrived to demarcate land in Raugi Panchayat, which falls under the Manali Assembly constituency of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. In this assault, a revenue official, Bhop Singh, was injured allegedly by BDC Nagar Chairman Khek Ram. He has been admitted to Dhallpur Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the assault, a team from the Kullu police also reached the spot, and the police are now taking further action after recording the statement of the injured revenue official.

Victim Recounts the Attack

Singh, who is posted in the Revenue Department, stated that a complaint had been filed by a person from Raugi Panchayat alleging that BDC Nagar Chairman Khek Ram had encroached upon government land. Following this, the Naib Tehsildar issued orders for the demarcation of the government land. When he reached the spot with his other officers, BDC Chairman Khek Ram told them to wait for him before starting the demarcation work.

When Khek Ram arrived at the spot, he allegedly used his political influence to pressure them and said that if they took any action in this matter, they would be killed. However, when Singh and his team started the land demarcation work, Khek Ram first assaulted the Kanungo (revenue officer). When Singh intervened, Khek Ram also attacked him. He somehow managed to escape from the spot, but Khek Ram seriously injured him. He also claimed that Khek Ram threatened to kill him and boasted about his high political standing. He said that he now fears for his life and demanded that the police administration take strict legal action against the accused. (ANI)