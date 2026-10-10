Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of turning Delhi into a 'fortress' to crush a youth protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He alleged voter disenfranchisement and called for the CEC's resignation and a halt to the SIR process.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, on Saturday, in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accused them of turning the national capital into a "fortress" to crush peaceful youth demonstrations over alleged voter disenfranchisement.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that the central leadership is "extremely nervous and rattled" by the youth-led protest, being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "The nation’s capital has been turned into a fortress. Armed security personnel are all over the place. The PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326," he said.

'Incontrovertible evidence' against CEC

The nation’s capital has been turned into a fortress. Armed security personnel are all over the place. The PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326. There is incontrovertible evidence that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faithfully executed the orders given to him by the destructive duo when he was appointed. In Dec 2023, a law giving him lifelong immunity was bulldozed through Parliament when 145 Opposition MPs had been suspended. The resignation of the CEC, who has lied to the Supreme Court itself, has become a moral imperative. But it is only the first step to reclaim the very foundations of our democracy, which is so very essential for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all people, especially the youth. The suspension of the SIR that has already disenfranchised nearly 14 crore Indians is essential to restore public faith and trust in our election system. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 10, 2026 Targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress General Secretary asserted that there is "incontrovertible evidence" showing the Election Commission chief executed orders from the top political leadership. He recalled that in December 2023, legislation granting the CEC lifelong immunity was "bulldozed through Parliament when 145 Opposition MPs had been suspended."

"There is incontrovertible evidence that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faithfully executed the orders given to him by the destructive duo when he was appointed. In Dec 2023, a law giving him lifelong immunity was bulldozed through Parliament when 145 Opposition MPs had been suspended," he said.

"The resignation of the CEC, who has lied to the Supreme Court itself, has become a moral imperative. But it is only the first step to reclaim the very foundations of our democracy, which is so very essential for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all people, especially the youth," he added.

Demand to halt SIR process

He further called for an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging that the drive has already disenfranchised nearly 14 crore Indians across the country.

"The suspension of the SIR that has already disenfranchised nearly 14 crore Indians is essential to restore public faith and trust in our election system," he said.

Protesters detained, security tightened

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said.

Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid tight security and extensive barricading across the national capital.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission.

Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided. (ANI)