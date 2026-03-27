Jairam Ramesh criticizes the government's 'Atmanirbharta' policy as crude oil and LPG import dependency has risen since 2014. He also highlighted a past Rs 20,000 crore GSPC scam. The government has cut excise duties amid a global energy crisis.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday raised concerns over India's increasing dependence on crude oil, LPG, and natural gas imports, despite the Central government's ongoing rhetoric of self-reliance, or Atmanirbharta.

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Congress Slams 'Atmanirbharta' Slogan

In a post on X, Ramesh highlighted alarming statistics about the country's growing reliance on foreign energy sources, accusing the government of failing to meet its energy independence goals. "Between 2014/15 and 2024/25, India's dependence on crude oil imports went up from 84% to 90%. Between 2014/15 and 2024/25, India's dependence on LPG imports went up from 46% to 62%. All this when the mantra was supposed to Atmanirbharta," Ramesh wrote. Between 2014/15 and 2024/25, India’s dependence on crude oil imports went up from 84% to 90%. Between 2014/15 and 2024/25, India’s dependence on LPG imports went up from 46% to 62%. All this when the mantra was supposed to Atmanirbharta. The natural gas story is murkier. On… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 27, 2026

The 'Murky' Natural Gas Story

He further wrote that "the natural gas story is murkier". Ramesh also drew attention to the government's past promises regarding energy independence, particularly focusing on the natural gas sector. "On June 26 2005, the-then CM of Gujarat boasted that the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) had discovered India's biggest gas reserve in the deep waters of the Krishna-Godavari river basin. Mr. Modi announced that this would make India energy independent," Ramesh said.

Ramesh further pointed to a series of discrepancies surrounding this claim, citing multiple reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that exposed a massive Rs 20,000 crore scam within the GSPC. "5 CAG reports between 2011 and 2016 were to reveal later that this was a Rs 20,000 crore scam which was subsequently covered by the PM forcing GSPC's merger into ONGC in Aug 2017," he said.

Ramesh added, "The gas grandly promised by Mr. Modi has remained just that--gas."

Government Cuts Fuel Taxes Amid Global Crisis

Meanwhile, the government earlier in the day slashed excise duties for petrol and diesel, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre of petrol and zero for a litre of diesel. Windfall tax on export of diesel has been set at 21.5 rupees/litre.

The reduction comes amid a global energy crisis due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the consequent Tehran-imposed blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas supply, between 20 and 25 million barrels per day, is shipped. Before the conflict, India bought 12 to 15 per cent of that oil.

This move brings relief to Oil Marketing Companies who were losing money on the marketing side because the cost of crude oil was shooting up. Retail prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged as of now.

The Central Government also introduced a new Special Additional Excise Duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel, with exemptions reducing the rate to Rs 29.5 per litre. The changes came into effect on March 26.

Government Assures Stable Fuel Supply

Earlier, the Government of India said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

The ministry clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country," the statement said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."

The government also said that all refineries are operating at high capacity to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply. "All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. (ANI)