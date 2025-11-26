Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi's Constitution Day message, questioning the PM's own adherence to fundamental duties. Ramesh listed four duties under Article 51A where he claimed Modi's commitment is 'clearly questionable'.

Ramesh questions PM's adherence to constitutional duties

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's call to citizens to prioritise constitutional duties on the Constitution Day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jairam Ramesh objected to PM Modi's own "commitment" towards the four fundamental duties as mentioned under Article 51A of the Constitution, questioning whether the latter himself "fulfils" them.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister has reminded citizens that they should fulfil their constitutional duties. "Part IV-A of the Constitution, Article 51-A, mentions the fundamental duties, and it lists a total of 11 duties. But the question is--whether the Prime Minister himself, as a citizen and leader, is fulfilling these fundamental duties of his?" he added.

'Commitment to four duties questionable'

Further listing four fundamental duties, Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi's commitment towards them is "clearly questionable" "At least his commitment to these four fundamental duties is clearly questionable: 1. To abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions. 2. To cherish and follow the noble ideals that inspired the freedom struggle. 3. To promote harmony and the spirit of brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic, regional, and communal diversities. 4. To develop a scientific temperament, humanism, spirit of inquiry, and reform," he said.

प्रधानमंत्री ने नागरिकों को याद दिलाया है कि उन्हें अपने संवैधानिक कर्तव्यों का पालन करना चाहिए। संविधान के भाग IV-A, अनुच्छेद 51-A में मौलिक कर्तव्यों का उल्लेख है, और इसमें कुल 11 कर्तव्यों को सूचीबद्ध किया गया है। लेकिन सवाल यह है-क्या स्वयं प्रधानमंत्री एक नागरिक और नेता के… pic.twitter.com/cDAsKp60x9 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 26, 2025

PM Modi's call on Constitution Day

On the occasion of Constitutional Day, PM Modi, in a letter to citizens, called for increased focus on constitutional duties and wider participation in democratic processes.

PM Modi highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development.

PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution's adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes.

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. (ANI)