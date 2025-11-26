The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four others in a molestation case based on complaints by female students. Saraswati, arrested on September 27, is currently in Tihar Jail and faces a court hearing.

Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet in Molestation Case

The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in Patiala House court against Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four other accused. Saraswati was arrested in a molestation case lodged on the complaint of girls' students of an institution.

Court Proceedings and Custody Details

Saraswati was arrested in Agra on September 27. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar listed the matter for hearing tomorrow. The court has also asked the public prosecutor to be present during the hearing. Saraswati was produced before the court after the expiry of his judicial custody. He will be produced through video conferencing.

Background of the Case and Allegations

Delhi Police has filed the charge sheet against four other accused without arrest. Saraswati has been arrested in a case lodged at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. This case has been lodged at the complaint of students studying at an institute run by a trust.

On November 19, the Jail Authorities refuted the allegations of Chaitanyanand Saraswati that there is any threat to his life. They stated that he is in safe and secure custody. Earlier, the court had allowed his application seeking permission to keep books, spectacles, and a restricted diet. The jail authorities allowed him to wear a Sanyasi robe.

Serious Accusations of Harassment and Fraud

He was the former director of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research in Delhi, who was arrested on serious charges of sexual harassment and fraud. At least 17 female students, mainly from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship program, accused him of using "abusive language, sending obscene messages, making unwanted physical contact, and pressuring them to comply with his demand". He allegedly installed hidden cameras in the women's hostel and used his position to lure students with promises of jobs or foreign trips. (ANI)