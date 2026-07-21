Jairam Ramesh claims ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to resign for raising farmer issues, likening the government's "insensitivity" to its handling of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests, which have seen demands for Pradhan's resignation.

Dhankhar 'Forcibly Made to Resign' Over Farmer Plight: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday recalled the resignation of former Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying he was "forcibly made to resign" exactly a year ago after repeatedly expressing concern over the plight of farmers and accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of "shocking insensitivity" towards them. In a post shared on X, Ramesh said Dhankhar was appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "with great fanfare" but was suddenly made to exit after he raised concerns over farmers' distress, drawing a parallel with the ongoing protests by students and youth over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. "It was exactly a year ago today that the-then Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha was forcibly made to resign just three years into his five year tenure. He was appointed with great fanfare by the Prime Minister but was suddenly made to exit because he repeatedly expressed anguish at the plight and distress of farmers and the Modi Govt's shocking insensitivity towards them - a similar insensitivity and indifference now on full display in regard to the pressing concerns of lakhs of students and youth," Ramesh said.

He also alleged that Dhankhar was not given a formal farewell by Rajya Sabha members. "Mr. Jagdeep Dhankar was not even given the courtesy of a formal farewell by the Members of the Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said. It was exactly a year ago today that the-then Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha was forcibly made to resign just three years into his five year tenure. He was appointed with great fanfare by the Prime Minister but was suddenly made to exit because he… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 21, 2026

Dhankhar had resigned as Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he said he was stepping down to "prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".

CJP Protests Over NEET-UG Leak

The Congress leader's remarks came amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A CJP delegation met Union Health Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Monday and pressed for its demands. The delegation sought Pradhan's resignation, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives, and the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.

Nadda said that, for the first time, a proposal had come from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Protest March Turns Violent in Delhi

Meanwhile, a march by CJP protesters towards Parliament turned violent, with Delhi Police officials saying that more than 118 police personnel were injured during clashes in the New Delhi area. According to Delhi Police, protesters allegedly refused to disperse despite repeated warnings and lawful directions, attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property.

The injured included senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have been injured during the scuffle.

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over the NEET exam paper leak, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18. (ANI)

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