A woman police officer in Pune has been suspended after a video allegedly showing her driving on the wrong side of the road while intoxicated went viral on social media.

A woman police officer in Pune has been suspended after a video allegedly showing her driving on the wrong side of the road while intoxicated went viral on social media, raising serious questions about road safety and police conduct.

The 39-year-old officer, who was reportedly in uniform during the incident, was also heard acknowledging that she had consumed alcohol when questioned by motorists. The video, recorded by commuters, has since circulated online, drawing attention to the alleged misconduct.

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The incident took place in Pune's Manjari area, where commuters reportedly spotted the officer driving against the flow of traffic. Motorists recorded the encounter on their mobile phones, capturing the moment she appeared to admit to drinking alcohol when asked about it. Her vehicle was also allegedly being driven without a number plate.

The officer was posted at Kalepadal police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jeevan Beniwal confirmed that an FIR had been registered against her and that she had been placed under suspension following the incident.

According to police sources, the officer was not on duty on Sunday or Monday. Police are also examining reports that she may have attended a party with friends in Pune's Bund Garden area before the alleged incident.

However, authorities have yet to establish the exact time and location where she allegedly consumed alcohol. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation as police continue to examine the available evidence.