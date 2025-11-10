A house under-construction collapsed in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area, with initial reports fearing 4-5 people were trapped. A rescue operation involving SDRF, police, and locals saved the homeowner. No other casualties were reported.

A house that was under construction collapsed in the Subhash Chowk area in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Monday. As many as four people are feared to be trapped in the debris.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Homeowner Rescued, No One Else Trapped: Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Piyush Kaviya told ANI, "We received information that the attic above the basement has collapsed in a house that was under construction, and Four to five people were buried under the debris"

"With the help of the local public, the SDRF and the police department, we have rescued the homeowner and sent him to the hospital. No one else was buried there...," ACP Kaviya added.

More details awaited.