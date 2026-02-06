A Jaipur-based real estate developer has filed a police complaint against local farmers in Bhankrota, accusing them of illegally securing mutation and control over 6.29 hectares of company land, allegedly in collusion with JDA officials.

A private real estate developer has approached the police against a group of local farmers in Bhankrota, alleging that they illegally carved up and secured mutation of company-linked land through revenue processes and have unlawfully taken control of portions of the property. The complaint was filed on February 4 at Bhankrota police station by a representative of Pink City Developers Pvt. Ltd., naming several local farmers and related parties. The developer has accused them of securing entries and control over land without the consent of the recorded owner and allegedly carrying out questionable transactions over the past few years, purportedly in nexus with officials of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Parties Named in Complaint

According to the complaint and annexed land records, the following local individuals have been named as beneficiaries or accused in the alleged illegal mutation and redistribution of the land: Laduram, Sunderlal, Tarachand and Gopal, all residents of the Sanganer area of Jaipur. Subsequent transactions and mutation-related documents also refer to Ganesh Saini, Annu Devi, Kaushalya Devi, Guddi Devi, Manbhar Devi, Lali Devi and Sita Devi, who are stated to be family members linked to land-share transfers and execution of relinquishment deeds.

Details of the Disputed Property

The dispute pertains to approximately 6.29 hectares of land situated in the village Jaisinghpura Bas Bhankrota, tehsil Sanganer, covering multiple khasra. The developer alleges that these parcels were subdivided and mutated in favour of local farmers without any lawful transfer from the company.

Allegations of Unlawful Land Consolidation

The complaint states that the farmers and associated parties allegedly secured division and subsequent mutation of portions of the land, and later executed internal transfers and relinquishment deeds to consolidate ownership, despite the developer's claim to continuing title and possession over the property. Pink City Developers Pvt. Ltd. has further alleged that the local parties illegally occupied or secured control over portions of the land, obtained mutation entries in the revenue records, and facilitated subsequent transfers among family members to strengthen their claims to the disputed property.

Developer Seeks Criminal Investigation

The developer has sought a criminal investigation and prosecution of the named farmers and other persons involved for alleged illegal mutation, land grabbing, and related offences. The complaint also seeks the restoration of the land and directions restraining any further transactions concerning the disputed property.