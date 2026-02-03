Jailed JDU MLA Anant Singh took oath in the Bihar assembly. Incarcerated in a murder case, he arrived from Beur Jail via ambulance. Before the ceremony, he touched CM Nitish Kumar's feet and proclaimed his innocence.

Anant Singh, Janta Dal (United) MLA from Mokama, on Tuesday, took oath as the MLA in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly. Before taking the oath, he touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet and took his blessings. He had been unable to take his oath earlier due to his incarceration in Beur Jail following his arrest on November 1, 2025, in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case. Singh reached the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly in an ambulance from the Beur Jail to take the oath. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "I am innocent, I will get justice."

Jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes against the RJD candidate and Surajbhan Singh's wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes.

Anant Kumar Singh was arrested earlier, before the polling began in Bihar, by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said. SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. Singh was taken before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Patna.

Mokama's 'Bahubali' Politics

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh. The electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, was centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative.

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Landslide for NDA

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Party-wise Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). (ANI)