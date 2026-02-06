YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit party leader Jogi Ramesh's residence after an alleged attack by TDP workers. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders barring rallies, while the party has condemned the attack and warned the government.

Jagan's Visit to Console Jogi Ramesh

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit party leader Jogi Ramesh's residence on Friday. Reddy will depart from his Tadepalli residence and proceed to Ibrahimpatnam via Mangalagiri Bypass, Kaja West Bypass, Nallagunta, and Guntupalli, then to the residence of former Minister Jogi Ramesh, the party said on Friday. He will console the family members of former Minister Jogi Ramesh, who was recently allegedly attacked by TDP workers.

Police Restrict Rallies During Visit

Police have issued notices directing YSRCP leaders not to be present during Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit. Notices have been served to NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash and former MLAs Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Malladi Vishnu. The party said the notices clearly state that no rallies or processions are permitted during the visit.

YSRCP Condemns Attack, Accuses Govt of 'Goonda Raj'

Speaking to ANI, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, Spokesperson of YSRCP, said, "We are here, being senior leaders of the YSR Congress Party. We condemn the brutal activities done by the Kutami government and led by Chandrababu Naidu against YSR Congress Party leaders. Recently, after the event of Ambati Rambabu, and this second event, they made a decision, and they dared to attack Jogi Ramesh's house also; they burnt it. What is the reason? If someone speaks politically against Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, or Kutami, do you want everyone to keep quiet? Or should they not talk about any political speeches at all? Please note: this is a democracy established by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, not as you and your fantasies would have it."

"Mr Kutami leaders, here is a warning from the YSR Congress Party and democratic people: don't try to attack the houses, don't try to attack the families, don't try to throw petrol bombs, don't try to murder people and those from SCs and weaker sections. You will have to face the music; the day will come. And we are giving a warning to the Kutami and the government", Jupudi added.

When asked about the summons to leaders to not attend the rallies, Jupudi replied, "These are all very silly things. What will the police do? They will issue a notice and call us to the court or another location. Yes, we are ready to face it. We are working in a democracy. When we were in power, we never did all these things. But you people are trying to practice this in Andhra Pradesh and are establishing a 'Goonda Raj' (rule of thugs). Do not try to do it; it is not good for you. The day will come for us." (ANI)