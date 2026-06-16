YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed YSRCP leaders to be on "highest alert" during the electoral roll revision. He alleged CM Chandrababu Naidu is trying to remove YSRCP supporters from the rolls and urged party members to prevent wrongful deletions.

Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed all constituency coordinators and regional in-charges to remain on the "highest alert" during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing the next four weeks as "critical" for safeguarding every genuine vote.

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In a statement, the YSRCP State Office, at a review meeting held at the party's central office in Tadepalli with senior leaders, Jagan instructed coordinators to "monitor" the SIR process daily, immediately report any irregularities to the concerned election authorities, and escalate unresolved issues to the party headquarters without delay. "He stressed that once a genuine voter's name is deleted during the SIR process, restoring it becomes extremely difficult, making constant vigilance at the ground level indispensable," it added

Jagan Alleges Plot to Delete YSRCP Votes

YS Jagan alleged that CM N Chandrababu Naidu is "using the machinery of government to remove YSRCP supporters from the electoral rolls" and has "set a target of deleting at least 50 YSRCP votes in every polling booth". "He said the attempt is to alter the electoral rolls through administrative manipulation rather than democratic means and warned that every such effort must be resisted through lawful and organised action," it added.

'A Mission to Defend Democratic Rights'

He called upon constituency coordinators, Booth Level Agents, and grassroots leaders to ensure that not a "single genuine vote is lost".

He further stated that Chandrababu Naidu has a history of employing gimmicks to influence electoral processes and emphasised that only continuous field-level monitoring, daily reviews, and immediate intervention can prevent wrongful deletions, it added.

Jagan urged the entire party machinery to treat the SIR exercise as a "mission" to defend the democratic rights of every voter and to protect every YSRCP vote with utmost commitment and vigilance, it added. (ANI)