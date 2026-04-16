Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of compromising Andhra Pradesh's future by aligning with PM Modi on the delimitation issue, allegedly to secure personal relief from long-pending CBI investigation cases.

Amid a row over the delimitation Bill, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday accused YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of compromising Andhra Pradesh's future by aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the delimitation issue.

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In an X post, Tagore claimed that Jagan's support for the Centre's policies is a calculated move to secure personal relief from "long-pending Central Bureau of Investigation cases". "Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy once again seems ready to fall in line with Narendra Modi--this time on the contentious delimitation issue. While Andhra Pradesh's voice and future representation are at stake, Jagan's priority appears unchanged: protecting himself from long-pending Central Bureau of Investigation cases. Is this support about principles? Or is it about survival?" he wrote.

Claiming that the proposed delimitation exercise could reduce the parliamentary influence of southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, he said that the state deserves a "leader who will fight for its rights, not trade them away to secure personal relief". "For years, the people have watched how these cases conveniently go silent whenever political alignment suits those in power. Now, at a time when states like Andhra Pradesh risk losing fair representation, Jagan chooses submission over standing up for his people. This isn't leadership--it's compromise at the cost of the state's future. Andhra Pradesh deserves a leader who will fight for its rights, not trade them away to secure personal relief," the post said. https://x.com/manickamtagore/status/2044744126118453556?s=20

Tagore criticises Andhra Pradesh CM

Earlier today, Manickam Tagore also criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he is ready to compromise the future of Andhra Pradesh for his political survival by supporting the Delimitation Bill.

Calling the move a "calculated surrender," Tagore slammed Naidu, saying that he is shutting the doors on backward women from entering the Parliament by supporting the Delimitation Bill without a proper caste-based census. "Instead of fighting it, he talks about promoting larger families, anything but confronting injustice. And by supporting this move before a proper caste census, he is effectively shutting the doors on BC women who should be entering Parliament through the Women's Reservation Act. This is not leadership. This is calculated surrender. From betraying family to betraying the people, the pattern is clear," he said.

Parliamentary Proceedings on Bills

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

The three bills, the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha today after a division of votes over their introduction.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that discussion on the three key Bills will be held for 15-18 hours, with voting scheduled at 4 pm on Friday, as the House set the timetable for deliberations during the special session of Parliament. (ANI)