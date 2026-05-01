MP CM Mohan Yadav visited the Jabalpur boat capsize site where 9 people died and 28 were rescued. He assured strict punishment for those responsible and announced a high-level probe. The state and central governments have announced ex-gratia.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday visited the spot of wreckage of the cruise boat, which capsized in the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, resulting in the deaths of nine people.

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Speaking at the incident site, CM Mohan Yadav said that the rescue operations are still underway and assured strict punishment to those responsible for the tragedy. "9 bodies have been retrieved in the incident, and 28 people have been rescued. The rescue operation is still going on. A huge loss was averted due to the proactiveness of our jawans, administration and workers. We will not spare those who are found guilty in the incident," he said.

CM lauds rescue efforts

Mohan Yadav appreciated the efforts of the rescue workers and informed that Rs 51,000 will be given to the workers for their efforts. "As soon as the administration received the information, SDRF, NDRF and our ministers and MLAs immediately went to the spot... All of them are continuously working for the rescue operation... I met the victims of the incident. I also announced Rs 51,000 for the workers who engaged in the rescue operations, and we will also honour the locals who worked in tandem with the administration," he said.

High-level probe ordered

Mohan Yadav said that a high-level committee will investigate the incident. Yadav also visited the residence of Syed Hussain, a victim of the cruise boat capsize incident.

Speaking with ANI, Syed Hussain recalled the incident and said that the CM has assured to provide relief to the family. "I was stuck on the boat. I was stuck in water for 4-5 hours and could hear no sound. 3 members of my family had already drowned, and I could have drowned as well, but miraculously, I was saved... The CM reassured me," he said.

Compensation announced

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said. (ANI)