J-K: CM Omar Abdullah pushes for tourism growth, promises development in Gurez valley

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah highlighted efforts to promote Gurez Valley as a tourist destination. The region received top tourism awards, and commercial rafting began in 2024. Tourist influx surged, with 2.36 crore visitors in 2024, including 65,452 international tourists.

ANI |Published: Mar 5, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday highlighted that the territory has gained recognition as a tourist destination and the government has taken several initiatives to promote tourism.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, CM Abdullah pointed out the initiatives that have been taken by the Tourism Department of J-K to develop Gurez valley as an offbeat tourist destination. CM Abdullah stated that the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir will examine the need for establishing a Tourism Development Authority for Gurez and the matter would be considered appropriately.

Notably, Gurez Valley has received the "Best of the Destination" award in 2022 while Dawar village in Gurez was honored with the "Best Tourism Village" award in the gold category by the Union Ministry of Tourism in September 2023.

During his address on the floor of the Assembly, the Chief Minister said, " J-K has recently gained recognition as a tourist destination. In 2022, Gurez Valley received the best of the destination award, emphasising its appeal as a unique and emerging tourist spot. Additionally, in September 2023, Dawar village in Gurez was honoured with the best tourism village award. in the gold category by the Union Ministry of Tourism... This accolade highlights the village's cultural richness and tourism potential. To promote Gurez as a new tourist destination, the

Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir has taken several initiatives." In 2024, commercial rafting was started in Gurez for the first time ever. Besides, during the current financial year, the Department of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir has projected the work with upgradation of Gurez as an offbeat destination. Under the current year CAPEX Budget 2024-25 Part B, Tourism Department shall examine the need for establishing a Tourism Development Authority for Gurez and the matter shall be considered appropriately," he added.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an impressive surge in the influx of tourists in the last two years, according to the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the data, the territory has drawn a total of 2.12 crore tourists in the year 2023 while 2.36 crore visitors admired the beauty of the serene territory in 2024.

Among this congregation, the territory also witnessed a significant number of international tourists, with 55,337 tourists visiting J-K in 2023. The number increased to 65,452 in 2024. (ANI)

