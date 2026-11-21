The Indian Youth Congress has set a seven-day deadline for Meta, demanding transparency on account restrictions, an explanation for alleged automated political censorship, and an end to compliance with what it calls arbitrary government orders.

IYC Issues Ultimatum to Meta Over Alleged Blocking of Political Posts

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday issued an ultimatum to social media giant Meta, raising four demands over the alleged withholding of Indian accounts on government orders, automated blocking of political posts, restrictions on opposition voices and compliance with the Indian Constitution. In a media statement issued under its 'Digital Azaadi' campaign, the IYC sought details of the number of Indian accounts withheld on government orders during the last six months and how many of them continue to remain blocked.

It also demanded an explanation for the alleged automated blocking of posts mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The organisation's four demands include disclosure of the number of accounts withheld and blocked, an explanation for the alleged automated restrictions on political content, removal of what it described as unlawful restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and creators, and respect for the Indian Constitution rather than political instructions from the BJP.