    It's official! IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name

    As per the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature, which furnishes comprehensive data on planetary nomenclature endorsed by the IAU, the name "Statio Shiv Shakti" has been ratified by the IAU Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature for the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander landing site.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Seven months subsequent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on August 26, 2023, regarding the christening of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site as 'Shiva Shakti,' the International Astronomical Union (IAU) officially sanctioned the name on March 19.

    As per the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature, which furnishes comprehensive data on planetary nomenclature endorsed by the IAU, the name "Statio Shiv Shakti" has been ratified by the IAU Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature for the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander landing site.

    PM Modi made the announcement at the Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in Bengaluru, three days following Vikram's historic Moon landing on August 23, 2023.

    He had said, "In Shiva, there’s resolution for humanity’s welfare and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiva Shakti Point of Moon also gives a sense of connection with the Himalaya to Kanyakumari."

    According to the announcement from the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature, the origin of the name is specified as, "Compound word from Indian mythology that depicts the masculine (“Shiva”) and feminine (“Shakti”) duality of nature; Landing site of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander.”

    Fifteen years prior to the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3, India's Chandrayaan-1's moon impact probe (MIP) made impact on the lunar surface on November 14, 2008. The site of impact was designated as 'Jawahar Point' or 'Jawahar Sthal,' as notified to the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

    In addition to the announcement of 'Shiva Shakti' on that occasion, PM Modi also declared that the location where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark would be named 'Tiranga.' He expressed that it would serve as an inspiration for every endeavor India undertakes and stand as a reminder that failure does not signify the end.

    Describing the "touchdown moment" as one of the most inspiring events of the century, PM Modi remarked that the entire world was witnessing and acknowledging the prowess of India's scientific spirit, technology, and scientific temperament.

    Meanwhile, ISRO chairman S Somanath had said, "The PM was emotional about this historic event and all of us are very happy to know the naming of the two sites.”

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
