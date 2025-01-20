Italian team impressed by Indian culture, shares Mahakumbh experience with UP CM Yogi

An Italian delegation led by Mahi Guru visited the Prayagraj Kumbh, sharing their spiritual experiences and admiration for Indian culture. The delegation recited religious verses, sang bhajans, and participated in rituals, expressing a deep appreciation for India's spiritual heritage.

A delegation from Italy, led by Mahi Guru, the founder and trainer of the Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday after taking a holy dip in the Sangam at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The group, which included several women from Italy, shared their spiritual experiences of the event and expressed their admiration for Indian culture and traditions.

During the meeting, the delegation also recited 'chaupai' from the Ramayana, Shiva Tandava, and sang various bhajans, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. The delegation described the Mahakumbh as a live demonstration of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

They shared how participating in the Naga sadhus’ rituals, bhajan-kirtan, and other religious practices profoundly impacted their understanding of Indian traditions.

The women of the Italian delegation said that their experience at the Mahakumbh had left them deeply impressed by the depth of Indian culture and spirituality. They appreciated the warmth and hospitality they experienced during their visit and noted how the event had reinforced the importance of spirituality and unity in diversity.

CM Yogi welcomed the delegation and expressed his gratitude for their visit. He praised their enthusiasm in experiencing the essence of India’s spiritual and cultural practices and encouraged further exchanges to strengthen ties between India and Italy.

