    'It's been misinterpreted': Devendra Fadnavis's wife backs Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    Governor Koshyari made the remarks at a ceremony honouring Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. The Governor's remarks about Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji sparked outrage across the political spectrum.
     

    It s been misinterpreted: Devendra Fadnavis's wife backs Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    Amid the major controversy over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark about the Chhatrapati Shivaji, now Maha deputy CM's Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, has come out in his support. While extending her support, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I personally know the Governor. After moving to Maharashtra, he began learning Marathi. He genuinely cares about Marathis. This is something I've personally witnessed. But it has happened numerous times that he has said something, and it has been misinterpreted. But at heart, he is a Marathi Manoos."

    Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of one of the two Shiv Sena factions, described the Governor as a 'parcel sent via Amazon to Maharashtra' and demanded that the Centre return him. If Koshyari is not removed, the former Chief Minister has threatened a statewide protest or bandh.

    "This governor, who is a parcel sent by the central government via Amazon to Maharashtra, if they don't take him back within two to five days, a statewide protest or bandh will be organised," said Thackeray.

    "We request that the central government take back the sample you sent here. Put him in an old age home if necessary; we don't need him in the state."

    On Friday, Sanjay Raut, Team Thackeray's Sena leader, met with Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party to discuss protests.

    BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, also slammed Koshyari and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding his removal from the position, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Governor had 'crossed all limits.'

    Governor Koshyari's remarks about Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji sparked outrage across the political spectrum.

    The Governor made the remarks at a ceremony honouring Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Last Saturday, Koshyari said, "Previously, when asked who's your icon, people would say Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, or Mahatma Gandhi. There are so many icons in Maharashtra that you don't need to look elsewhere. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon in the past, there are now BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari." 

    Later, Gadkari said, "Shivaji Maharaj is our god... We hold him in higher regard than our parents."

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
