Four men have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh after a purported video showing them allegedly making obscene and objectionable remarks at an Israeli woman tourist went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Four men have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh after a purported video showing them allegedly making obscene and objectionable remarks at an Israeli woman tourist went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

According to Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawala, the woman had visited the Kishangarh dumping yard, a popular tourist attraction, and was recording a video when some youths allegedly directed obscene and objectionable comments at her.

The woman later uploaded the recording on social media, where it quickly gained traction and triggered police action. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, police launched an investigation to identify those involved, the SP said.

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A special police team was subsequently formed to track down the suspects. Officials said the team used technical and intelligence inputs to identify and trace the men allegedly involved in the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Farhan, 25, Mohammad Asim, 21, Farhan, 24, and Akhtar Ali, 22. All four are residents of the Ramner Road area, police said.

The accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned in connection with the incident, police added.