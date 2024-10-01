Isha Foundation denies forcing people into marriage or monkhood, emphasizes individual freedom to make choices

Isha Foundation, founded by Jaggi Vasudev, is facing controversy amidst allegations of brainwashing and holding individuals captive. A habeas corpus petition filed by Dr. S.Kamaraj, a former professor, claims his daughters were brainwashed into monkhood, but they testified in court that they're staying at the center voluntarily. Following this, the Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of criminal cases against the foundation. However, Isha Foundation, in a statement, emphasized individual freedom and denies coercing people into monkhood. The statement also alleged that the petitioner tried to trespass into Isha Foundation on the pretext of being a fact finding committee and then filed a criminal complaint against people of Isha Yoga Center.



"Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path. We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood as these are individual choices. Isha Yoga Center is home to thousands who are not monks and a few who have taken Brahmacharya or Monkhood.

Despite this, the Petitioner wanted the monks to be produced before the Court and the monks have presented themselves before the court. They have clearly stated that they are staying in Isha Yoga Center out of their own volition. Now that the matter is seized by the court, we hope truth will prevail and there is an end to all the unnecessary controversies created.

Previously, this very petitioner along with others, tried trespassing into our premises on the false pretext of being a fact finding committee to enquire about the facts surrounding the crematorium being constructed by Isha Foundation and then filed a criminal complaint against the people of Isha Yoga Center. Against this, the Hon’ble High court of Madras has granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police. Apart from this, there is no other criminal case against the Foundation. Whoever indulges in spreading false information against the foundation will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land," the statement reads.

Following directions of the Madras High Court, a police investigation was carried out at the Coimbatore office of Isha Foundation.

