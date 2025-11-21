Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar questions Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the electoral roll revision, asking if her 'pain' is for 'Bangladeshis' over genuine Indian citizens, in response to her letter to the Election Commission about the SIR.

Majumdar Questions Mamata's Motives

Responding to the letter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the State, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar asked whether the pain of ruling Trinamool Congress chief was just reserved for Bangladeshi's or for genunine citizens of India.

"Mamata Banerjee has been opposing SIR from the beginning. Her entire party is opposing it. A vigorous opposition like that shown by Mamata Banerjee was not seen anywhere else. When SIR began, several colonies began getting stranded...In Basirhat, 300 people are claiming to be Bangladeshis...Mamata Banerjee used to speak of Bengali pride. I want to ask her today if those who are going back are Bengalis or Bangladeshis...Is her pain reserved just for Bangladeshis or those who are genuine citizens of India?" Majumdar told ANI.

Banerjee's Letter Flags 'Chaotic' Process

In a letter written to the CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 20, CM Banerjee claimed that the "critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound."

The letter reads, "I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one."

Election Commission on SIR Progress

Meanwhile, more than 50.40 crore electors, nearly 99 per cent, have received enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, according to the Election Commission of India.

There are 50.97 crores voters across these 12 states and union territories as on October 27, the Election Commission said.

The states and UTs included in the second phase of SIR are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. (ANI)